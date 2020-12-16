Starbucks app is now available in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today announced the availability of Starbucks app in Microsoft Teams in the US. Using this new Starbucks app, you can send a personalized Starbucks eGift right within a Microsoft Teams chat.

Whether it’s a holiday gift, or you’d just like to show appreciation for work well-done, Starbucks eGift cards in Teams are a simple way to recognize your teammates

Here’s how you can send Starbucks gift card in Microsoft Teams:

To get started, click this link to download the Starbucks app to Microsoft Teams. Sign in to your Starbucks Rewards account (or create one). Click the Starbucks Icon in the New Conversation section of a Microsoft Teams chat or channel. Select a card design and gift amount (from $5 to $100) with a personalized message.

Microsoft today also released a curated set of custom backgrounds designed by Starbucks for Microsoft Teams.

Source: Microsoft