During The Game Awards, Quantic Dream announced their heavily rumoured next game, Star Wars: Eclipse.

Just as the leaks suggested, Star Wars: Eclipse is set in the High Republic era, which is roughly 200 years before the Skywalker Saga we see in the blockbuster Star Wars films. This era is explored in plenty of novels, comics, and audio drama’s

Throughout the entirely CGI trailer, which is indicative of the games early development, we’re not given too much of an idea of what the game will actually be about, as the trailer only highlights the High Republic setting, a few impressive locales, and a weirdly large amount of drumming.

According to a report from Kotaku, prior to this official announcement, Star Wars: Eclipse will have “more traditional action gameplay,” with potentially even an open world, however, these details have not been confirmed.

According to The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley, Star Wars: Eclipse is still in early development, so don’t expect a release date soon.