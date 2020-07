Microsoft has revealed that the long awaited Stalker 2 will be coming to Xbox Series X as a console launch exclusive

While not much was shown off of the game during Xbox’s just finished Xbox Games Showcase – they were very busy showing Halo, Forza, Grounded and more – there was a very beautiful in engine trailer of the whole ordeal that was extremely lovely.

Stalker 2 will launch on Xbox Game Pass when it releases as well as on Xbox Games Pass PC. Check out the trailer below: