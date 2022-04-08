Spotify is giving us a good set of treats this week with lots of things it has been introducing. After the update received by Car Thing (which now allows adding of items to the queue and answering of calls), it then revealed that it is testing a new feature for its app that will enable users to discover songs in a very TikTok way.

If you are a frequent TikTok user (or even if you just simply know how videos on TikTok work), you’ll probably agree that discovering content on it is incredibly simple. With just a scroll of your finger, you’ll be able to view new videos. This is the same style Spotify will implement on its currently unnamed feature, only you’ll be discovering music previews from different artists. And given that we’re in a world where videos are always preferred to be viewed than simple audios, Spotify will give this anticipated feature a twist: Canvas loops.

Indeed, apart from discovering songs, you’ll be able to enjoy the preview with entertaining GIF-like loops that complement the beat and rhythm. If you have ever visited the Canvas page of Spotify, you’ll see different Canvas loops of the platform ranging from 2D and 3D to mix media and loop video clips.

According to Spotify, users will receive 15 music recommendations every day in “a personalized feed that lives on the home screen of the mobile app,” allowing daily discovery of pieces.

“Whether you want to get a glimpse into the creator’s mindset or learn more about the story behind the song, with this new beta test, we want to help you get closer than ever before to your favorite artists,” Spotify says in its post.

The song previews will play accompanied by loops, and all you have to do is scroll through the vertical feed. If ever you find a new song that you like, you can add that song to one of your playlists or even follow the artist. Spotify promises you can also share it directly from the feed to other social channels. Once shared, it is said that the Canvas will loop in the background of your Story.

The company said that the feature is currently being tested across the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, while there’s still no precise date for the feature’s release.