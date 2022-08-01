In a blog post, Spotify said it would improve the listener experience by introducing separate buttons for Shuffle and Play. However, as the music streaming giant noted, the new buttons will be available only for Premium users. The company blog post says the change will roll out for Android and iOS users in “the coming weeks.”

Spotify previously received criticisms from both music artists and listeners for combining the Play and Shuffle buttons, as it doesn’t play the album in the original order. The company is finally addressing the frustrations of many users. However, there will still be a number of users for whom Spotify remains the same with no individual buttons for Play and Shuffle, as it’s available for paid users.

“This new change will allow you to choose the mode you prefer at the top of playlists and albums and listen the way you want to,” Spotify wrote on its blog. “Whether you love the joy of the unexpected with Shuffle mode, or prefer listening to tunes in order by simply pressing Play, Spotify has you covered.”

The streaming giant launched some interesting new features last month, including ‘Live Event Feed‘ to help you find your favorite creators’ live events, and support for real-time lyrics for Google Nest Hub. The ability to play albums in their original order is another major feature to improve the music listening experience of its paid users.

However, it will disappoint users who use Spotify with ads, as they are not beneficiaries of the said change. What is even more disappointing is that individual buttons for Play and Shuffle are not what users would want to pay for because to be able to play albums in their original order is normal. Hopefully, Spotify will bring the necessary change for everyone.