Folks who frequently use their Google Nest Hub for viewing song videos can now use the device as a mini-karaoke after Spotify rolled out real-time lyrics support for it. With this, the smart home hub will join other devices already capable of showing lyrics on their screens, such as desktop computers, specific smart TV models, game consoles, and iOS and Android devices.

The feature’s release to the Google Nest Hub was first reported by 9to5Google, but Google still has no official comments or announcements about it. That said, it is still unknown how large the rollout is among Nest Hub users and what countries are starting to experience it. Nonetheless, different users are already sharing the experience. One Reddit user from New Zealand reports seeing the new “lyrics icon” on the bottom-right corner of the screen (placed before the heart icon) for days now.

The same real-time lyrics feature has been on other platforms for quite some time now, including Deezer and Amazon Music (using Amazon Echo Show and Meta Portal). It can be recalled that YouTube introduced the same function in 2020, but the lyrics would have to be scrolled manually by the users. In this Google Nest Hub real-time lyrics launch, on the other hand, the lyrics would automatically move as the song plays. As expected, the song lyrics line being played is also highlighted. Further, 9to5Google reports that the feature works both on Spotify Free and Premium accounts.