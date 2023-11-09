Spotify on TV gets new mobile-like home screen makeover and dark mode in recent update

If you’re a user of Spotify on TV, the music-streaming platform may have exciting news for you. A new revamped home screen is being introduced in the recent update, and from the look of it, this transformation could be a game-changer.

It now mirrors the look of the mobile app, with easy access to familiar shortcuts to favorites, recently played audio, and personalized recommendations.

The update is currently rolling out for both free and paid users of Spotify on TV worldwide, just as the streaming giant experimenting with its AI DJ feature.

Not just that, but we’re also getting a new dark mode — as if Spotify’s default theme on TV isn’t dark enough — that dims the screen and tunes down the visuals to display a minimal amount of information.

Now, with the new Now Playing view, you can easily manage your playlist, adding or removing songs as you like from the queue. No more guessing about the next song—it’s all right there for you.

They’re also making it simpler for you to switch accounts on TV. The active profile is always visible in the top-right corner of your screen, and you can click on it to switch accounts anytime.