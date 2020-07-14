Spotify launched in 13 new markets across Europe

Spotify is the largest music service in the world with 286 million listeners and 130 million Premium subscribers. Spotify today announced the availability of its service in 13 new markets. Users in Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine can now access millions of tracks available on Spotify platform.
Key information about the launch:
- All 13 markets will be able to enjoy the ad-supported Spotify app for free.
- Spotify is introducing 200 new playlists featuring artists from across the region that are available to fans around the world.
- In Russia, almost 100 playlists across some of the most popular genres have been curated and will be regularly updated by our team of Russian-music experts. Russian users can get excited for top playlists like Hot Hits Russia, New Music Friday Russia, This Is in Russian, and Fully Fresh.
- Spotify’s music recommendation engine can now be turned to local languages so that users can enjoy personalized discovery features such as Daily Mix, Release Radar, and Discover Weekly.
- Instagram users will finally be able to activate the long-awaited Instagram music stories feature, which allows listeners to share track artists, albums, and playlists in their Stories.
Source: Spotify
