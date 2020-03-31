Back in October, Spotify announced a standalone kids app for Spotify Family users. The new Spotify Kids app was aimed at children and was available at no additional cost to Spotify Family users.

In October 2019, Spotify made the app available to users in Denmark, Sweden and New Zealand and earlier this year, Spotify expanded the app to UK and Australia. Now, the company has announced the availability for users in the US, Canada, and France. Spotify has also shed some light on the new and upcoming features for the app:

More to love

In the U.S. and Canada, there are now more than 8,000 songs available in the Kids app—that’s 30% more than when we first launched. And because variety is the spice of life, every day we’re adding more songs in all markets. We’ve also added more audiobooks and stories to the library, including Disney Music Group Stories, fairytales, classics, and short stories.

Bedtime is even better

Parents told us that they love using Kids around bedtime, so we’ve added more lullabies, calming music and sounds, and bedtime stories to help lull your little ones to sleep. Sweet dreams!

A more customized experience

Parenting is personal. That’s why we’re working on giving parents more control over what kids can (and can’t) listen to. We’re rolling out new features that will allow parents to further customize the experience. In addition, half of the content you’ll find in Kids is based on what’s popular in the country you live in.

Even more educational content

There has always been a focus on educational musical content for kids on the app, including a playlist hub called Learning that features songs that teach kids about counting, the ABC’s, science, and more. Recently, we also added a new global playlist with songs to help kids learn general hygiene best practices, like how to wash their hands and cough and sneeze properly into their elbows. This playlist features the newly released song from Pinkfong, “Wash Your Hands with Baby Shark.” Plus, relevant educational content on the app will continue to grow.

We even have some new offerings specifically for our U.S. users. Here are some of the unique features U.S. families can expect:

Diverse content

The U.S. is a melting pot of cultures, and the music our listeners stream reflects that. So in addition to all the core favorites you’d expect, the U.S. Kids app also includes Spanish-language, country, Christian, Motown, and soul dance party playlists.

Pop culture crazy

Just like the main Spotify app, Kids taps into the big cultural moments listeners love. For example, we know that movies and music go hand in hand, which is why you’ll find the Trolls World Tour playlist and an official Frozen playlist featured in the app.

Because two heads are better…

We’re working alongside children’s brands like Disney Music Group, KIDZ BOP, and Nickelodeon to create totally unique Spotify Kids content and experiences. Stay tuned: we think you’ll like what you hear.

If you’re using Spotify Premium then you can head below and download Spotify Kids app from the Google Play Store or the Apple Store. Do note that you will need a Spotify Family Premium Plan to take advantage of the app. If you’re new to Spotify then you can head to the company’s website and buy a Family Premium Plan.