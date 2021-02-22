Spotify coming to 80 new markets, announces HiFi streaming for premium subscribers

At its Stream On livestream event, Spotify today made several new announcements. First of all, Spotify is expanding to more than 80 new markets in more than 36 new languages. Spotify claims that these markets represent more than a billion people. Second, Spotify is introducing HiFi streaming for Premium subscribers. Spotify HiFi will deliver CD-quality, lossless audio in select markets later this year.

Spotify also announced the following updates for music artists:

Spotify for Artists is already a vital platform for artists and labels all around the globe to build their fanbase, and we’re going to make it even easier to use by launching in 25 new languages by the end of the year.

Marquee is the best way to get your new release to the right listeners and activate your fanbase. Global superstars and independent artists alike have made Marquee a critical part of their release strategy, so we’re expanding the beta to even more artist teams beyond the U.S. and Canada. Soon, artists in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand will be able to book Marquees through their local Spotify teams. And in the United States, we’ll introduce a self-serve platform so teams can book campaigns and see results directly in Spotify for Artists.

The labels participating in our early tests are driving real results for their artists. By selecting tracks they want to prioritize in Spotify’s algorithmic recommendations, they’re driving additional streaming, reaching new audiences, and earning more from Spotify. At the event, we highlighted the success of ODIE, a rising artist who has participated in the pilot. This year, we’ll be sharing more artist success stories from our pilots, and we’ll be opening Discovery Mode up to more labels later in 2021.

Today, we announced that all artists can now participate in the future of album art by adding a Canvas to any track in their catalog through Spotify for Artists. These short looping visuals are a hit with fans, and they make listeners more likely to save your track or share it on social media. At the event, Halsey shared how she’s been using Canvas — now all artists around the world can do the same:

RADAR, our global emerging artist program, is getting bigger. Since we launched this program last year, we’ve elevated 175 up-and-coming artists from around the world — giving these artists editorial and marketing support at a pivotal moment in their career. This year, we’ll shine a spotlight on even more up-and-comers, featuring them on editorial playlists on Spotify and supporting their growth both within their local market and globally.

We’re introducing new ways for artists to use select playlists to share their stories and create connections with fans. Spotify Clips will debut on even more Spotify playlists, featuring artists in short videos that let them put their personal stamp on a playlist experience.

