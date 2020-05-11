Spotify Group Sessions feature allows people to enjoy music together

Spotify is introducing a new feature called Group Sessions that allows people to enjoy music together. Two or more Spotify Premium users can have a group session, where everyone can pick what plays. If you are member of a Group Sessions, what you play or skip is what plays or skips for them too, and vice versa.
Here’s how Spotify Group Sessions work:
- Tap the Now playing bar at the bottom of the screen.
- Tap connect icon.
- Find the sharing code under Start a group session.
- A friend can now scan this code from their device:
- Tap SCAN TO JOIN.
- Point the camera at the code.
To leave a group session, tap LEAVE SESSION under In a group session. If the music’s playing from your device, tap END SESSION to end the group session.
Source: Spotify
