Spotify Group Sessions feature allows people to enjoy music together

by Pradeep

 

Spotify Group Sessions

Spotify is introducing a new feature called Group Sessions that allows people to enjoy music together. Two or more Spotify Premium users can have a group session, where everyone can pick what plays. If you are member of a Group Sessions, what you play or skip is what plays or skips for them too, and vice versa.

Here’s how Spotify Group Sessions work:

  1. Tap the Now playing bar at the bottom of the screen.
  2. Tap connect icon.
  3. Find the sharing code under Start a group session.
  4. A friend can now scan this code from their device:
    1. Tap SCAN TO JOIN.
    2. Point the camera at the code.

To leave a group session, tap LEAVE SESSION under In a group session. If the music’s playing from your device, tap END SESSION to end the group session.

Source: Spotify

