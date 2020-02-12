Last year Spotify introduced Car View, a simplified user interface for their app which activates automatically when your phone connects to your car’s Bluetooth and which is designed to reduce distraction when listening to music.

While great in theory, the user interface is extremely restrictive, not letting you view and change playlists, for example, meaning more often than not you end up disabling the feature so you can change what you are listening to.

Now it seems Spotify is finally improving the feature, by adding the ability to navigate to your other playlists.

The feature was discovered by reverse engineer Jane Wong, and is not currently public.

Hopefully, Spotify will rapidly develop the feature further for those who are not lucky enough to have Android Auto or Apple Car Play.