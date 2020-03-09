Spotify has updated Spotify’s mobile and tablet Home screens with a new layout which makes it easier to go back the music and playlists you have been listening to.

Starting today, when you open up their Spotify mobiles or tablet apps, you’ll be greeted with a refreshed user interface that allows you to quickly jump back into familiar content. Simply tap to access the podcast you stream each morning, the playlist you always tune into during your workout, or the album you’ve been playing on repeat all week. It’s a dedicated space at the top of Home to quickly and easily access your familiar music and podcasts.

The screen and content change along with your schedule, welcoming you with a “Good morning” and transitioning into “Good afternoon,” and even “Good evening” as daylight wanes.

Beneath these six recommendations is a space where you’ll find your top podcasts, “made for you” playlists, recommendations for new discoveries based on your listening, and more.

See it demoed in video below:

Spotify is also working on improvements to the Now Playing screen, with added functionality, which is already rolling out to iOS and which is coming to Android soon.

Via Neowin