Despite launching in beta back in 2019, Splitgate has recently exploded in popularity after introducing cross-play and becoming a cross-generation title, so much so that the official 1.0 launch is being delayed.

1047 Games, the developer of the free-to-play Halo meets Portal FPS Splitgate, tweeted recently that the surge in popularity has been so strong that it has even maxed out their server capacity, filling all 65,536 slots for concurrent players which has caused 1047 Games to rethink their plans for the 1.0 release.

Delaying the game slightly from its originally planned July 27th release date, the 1.0 launch of Splitgate is instead being pushed back into August, in order for 1047 Games to have time to address the server issues, which would no doubt have been exacerbated by new players joining from the new update.

To help facilitate their growth, Splitgate has also received $10 million in funding from venture capital firm Human Capital thanks to the successes they’ve reached, with this money allowing 1047 Games to “expand our dev team/increase server capacity,” the developer announced in a tweet.

There’s currently no exact date when Splitgate will properly release into 1.0 now, but the game will remain in open beta until launch, being free to play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.