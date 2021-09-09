Crystal Dynamics has announced that the long-awaited friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man is finally coming to Marvel’s Avengers sometime later in 2021.

“There will be a new playable Hero with a Hero Event starring Spider-Man in 2021, only on PlayStation platforms,” Crystal Dynamics’ Head of Studio, Scot Amos announced in a recent state of the game update post.

“We’ll have more information on Spider-Man closer to launch,” Amos continued, before teasing the upcoming content by saying that “you may catch a glimpse of him here and there along the way.”

Until now, the future of Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers has been suspect, to say the least, with the character being delayed from “early 2021” as well as also disappearing entirely, as if he were snapped out of existence, for a time.

Thankfully, PlayStations fans of the hero can at least rest assured that he’ll appear sometime before the end of this year, even if we don’t know when that date is yet. Marvel’s Avengers is also due to receive new enemies, events, a power level increase, and a raid before the end of the year.