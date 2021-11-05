After plenty of assurances that the web-slinger would be coming this year, Crystal Dynamics has finally announced that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel’s Avengers later this month.

Thanks to a recent weekly update, we know know that Spider-Man, as well as Marvel’s Avengers’ first raid, the Klaw Raid, will be launching on the 30th of November. While everyone will be able to enjoy the new Klaw Raid, only those on PlayStation 4 or 5 consoles can enjoy the exclusive hero that Sony has by the balls, Spider-Man.

Alongside the introduction of your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Marvel’s Avengers will also be getting a Power-Level increase, Gear recycling and upgrading, “Shipments,” and weekly objectives for each hero in patch 2.2.

Thankfully the 2.2 update won’t have any paid XP boosters, as, quickly after their implantation, they have been removed following monumental backlash from the games community.

