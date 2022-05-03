Individuals looking for dating apps already have countless options to consider (like Match Group’s new app called Stir). Yet, here comes a new player – the Spark. Former Musical.ly (now TikTok) president and now founder of 9count, Alex Hofmann, led the creation of the app, which showcases a variety of features similar to the functions found in the older time-tested dating apps.

Hofman told Techcrunch that the idea for Spark came out after some users of 9count-owned apps like Wink expressed their interest in experiencing apps that will allow them people in their respective cities. “So that was one of the reasons why we said, you know, maybe it would make sense to actually create a dating app,” he said.

Unlike Tinder, Spark does not show suggestions in a swipe-left-swipe-right manner. Instead, its suggestion system works like the one Grinder uses, where other nearby users will be displayed simultaneously. This saves the user from the time-consuming screening of suggestions and the pressure of deciding whether to swipe right or left. “Connecting with new people in your area has never been easier,” the company describes the app on App Store. “Swiping can make us overanalyze our choices and second-guess ourselves. No one wants to be reduced to a right or left swipe. Plus, no more accidentally swiping left on someone you actually like and wondering if they’ll ever pop up again! With Spark, everyone nearby is laid out in front of you so you can see who catches your eye, learn more about them, and spark up a conversation.”

Users will be able to message each other if they sparked or liked each other. Nonetheless, this enticing matching system isn’t the only attraction of Spark. The company also removes the old habits of dating folks – the waiting game. Similar to Bumble, the users only have 24 hours to respond (either through a spark back or a message) to a spark sent by someone. “We’re all busy- we don’t have time to wait days or even months for a match,” the company adds.

Like other dating applications, Spark has an optional paid subscription service. It costs $19.99 a month and provides additional features to users like extra sparks, the ability to see who liked their profiles, and so much more. The app has already started its soft launch in different countries and is now available on iOS.