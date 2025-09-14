Space Marine 2 Error Code 4: A Connection Troubleshooting Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you encounter Error Code 4 while trying to play Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, it indicates a connection failure between your game client and the game’s servers. This is a network-related error that prevents you from accessing online features, matchmaking, or even starting the game if it requires an online connection.

Initial Check: Are the Game Servers Online?

Before troubleshooting your own network, you must check if the Space Marine 2 servers are down for maintenance or experiencing an outage.

Official Game Channels : Check the official @SpaceMarine2Game account on X (formerly Twitter) and the game’s official Discord server for any announcements about server status.

: Check the official account on X (formerly Twitter) and the game’s official Discord server for any announcements about server status. Publisher Support : The publisher, Focus Entertainment, may also post updates on their support website or social media channels.

: The publisher, Focus Entertainment, may also post updates on their support website or social media channels. Community Hubs: Check the Steam community forums and the r/SpaceMarine subreddit. If other players are reporting the same error code, the issue is on the developer’s side.

Understanding Error Code 4

Error Code 4 is a generic “connection failed” message. It means your game was unable to establish or maintain a stable connection with the backend services that handle player accounts, matchmaking, and game sessions.

Common Causes : Server Outage : The game’s servers are offline or overloaded. Firewall or Antivirus Block : Your computer’s security software may be incorrectly blocking the game’s executable from accessing the internet. Corrupted Game Files : Essential network-related files within your game’s installation may be missing or damaged. VPN or Proxy Interference : Using a VPN or proxy can interfere with the game’s ability to connect to the correct regional servers. Local Network Issues : Problems with your router or a general internet connectivity problem can also trigger this error.

:

Step-by-Step Troubleshooting

Follow these steps to resolve potential issues on your end that could be causing the connection failure.

Restart the Game and Your PC: A simple reboot is the first thing you should try. It can clear temporary network glitches on both the game client and your operating system. Verify Integrity of Game Files: This is a crucial step. It will scan your game’s installation and automatically download any missing or corrupted files. In your Steam Library , right-click on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 .

, right-click on . Go to Properties > Installed Files .

. Click on “Verify integrity of game files.” Allow the Game Through Your Firewall: This is the most common user-side cause of connection errors. In the Windows Search bar, type “Firewall” and open “Allow an app through Windows Firewall.”

Click “Change settings” and then “Allow another app.”

Browse to the Space Marine 2 installation folder and add its main executable file ( .exe ). Make sure to check both the Private and Public boxes for it. Disable Your VPN or Proxy: Turn off any VPN or proxy services you are running, as they frequently cause conflicts with online game authentication. Power Cycle Your Network Hardware: This can resolve issues with your router. Unplug your modem and router from power for 60 seconds, then plug them back in.

For Space Marine 2, error code 4 is a network problem that is often resolved by first checking the server status, then verifying the integrity of your game files and ensuring your firewall is not blocking the connection.