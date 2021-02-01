MLB The Show 21 will be releasing on Xbox and PlayStation consoles this April.

After over a decade of PlayStation exclusivity, the Sony-made baseball game will make its Xbox debut as part of an overhauled licensing deal with the MLB owners.

Launching on April 20th, 2021, MLB The Show 21 will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, the title follows Sony’s next-gen pricing method; last-gen players will get the game for $59.09/£59.99 while next-gen players will have to fork out $69.99/£69.99.

Sony has confirmed that there will be no way for players to upgrade their games from current-gen to next-gen. Instead, players will have to purchase a second copy of the game.

MLB The Show 21’s crossplatform launch also comes with cross-gen cross-platform play as well as cross-progression. Gamers can play against rival console players as well as move their saves between consoles. However, Sony does state that “Cross platform progression excludes purchased Stubs”.