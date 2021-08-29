Amazon is now offering a $100 discount on Sony WHXB900N wireless headphones. The product is now available at a price point of $148, down from its original price point $248 — that’s $100 discount if you do the math. The deal is available for a limited period of time, so if you want to cash in on the deal, you should buy the WHBX900N headphones right now. You can check out the product details below.

Next-level digital noise cancelling technology

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity

Get up to 30 hours of battery life

Touch sensor controls to pause play skip tracks control volume activate your voice assistant and answer phone calls

Quick attention mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off

Activate Alexa, the Google Assistant, or your voice assistant with a simple touch

Optimize your sound settings with the Sony-Headphones connect app

High quality wireless audio with Bluetooth and NFC plus LDAC

In the box carrying pouch connection cable (Headphone cable (approx. 1.2 meter stereo mini plug) USB cable card operating instructions reference guide)

You can buy the Sony WHXBN900N wireless headphones at a discounted price here from Amazon.