If you’re on the lookout for a premium quality Bluetooth-based wireless Headphones that produce awesome sound and provide great noise cancellation, then look no further than the Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth-based wireless headphones. And it’s also available at a discounted price, thereby making it an easy purchase. You can buy the Sony WH-1000XM3 at a price point of $235.99, down from the original $350 price point.

Sony industry-leading noise cancellation evolves to further immerse you in your music. The addition of Sony proprietary HD noise canceling processor Qn1 masterfully eliminates the noise around you. Listen all day with up to 30 hours of battery life. Quick charging gives five hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Cord Length: Headphone cable (approx. 3.94 ft, OFC strands, gold-plated stereo mini plug); Frequency Response: 4 Hz-40,000 Hz; NFC: Yes; Cord Type: Single-sided (detachable); Volume Sensor: Touch Sensor. Diaphragm – Aluminium-coated LCP

Key Features

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

SMART LISTENING: Adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

TOUCH CONTROLS: Control music tracks and volume, activate your voice assistant and take phone calls

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all day listening

COMFORTABLE TO WEAR: Ergonomically redesigned foldable earphones for easy travel / listening comfort

You can buy Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones here from Amazon.