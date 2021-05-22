Amazon US is offering a mouth-watering discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. You can now get the headphones at a price point of $199.95(usually $350). You can find this deal here. Apart from several new improvements, the Sony WH-1000XM4 comes with industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology.

Key features of Sony WH-1000XM4:

Industry-leading digital noise cancellation: Industry-leading noise cancellation technology means you hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Additional microphones also assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds.

Industry-leading noise cancellation technology means you hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. Additional microphones also assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds. Ambient sound control: Adjust ambient sound with the Sony Headphones Connect app to cancel noise while still allowing through essential sounds, like transport announcements, when you’re listening on the move.

Adjust ambient sound with the Sony Headphones Connect app to cancel noise while still allowing through essential sounds, like transport announcements, when you’re listening on the move. Proprietary technology for premium sound: LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth audio, allowing you to enjoy high-resolution audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection. Powered by DSEE Extreme technology, the 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms are Hi-Res Audio Compatible, reproducing a full range of frequencies up to 40 kHz.

LDAC transmits approximately three times more data (at the maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth audio, allowing you to enjoy high-resolution audio content in exceptional quality, as close as possible to that of a dedicated wired connection. Powered by DSEE Extreme technology, the 40mm drivers with Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragms are Hi-Res Audio Compatible, reproducing a full range of frequencies up to 40 kHz. Real-time restoration of all your compressed files: Using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence) co-developed with Sony Music Entertainment, DSEE Extreme (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscales compressed digital music files in real time. Dynamically recognizing instrumentation, musical genres, and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes, it restores the high-range sound lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience.

Using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence) co-developed with Sony Music Entertainment, DSEE Extreme (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) upscales compressed digital music files in real time. Dynamically recognizing instrumentation, musical genres, and individual elements of each song, such as vocals or interludes, it restores the high-range sound lost in compression for a richer, more complete listening experience. All-day power with quick charging: The WH-1000XM4 headphones are made to last all day and then some, whether you’re focused on your work or flying around the globe. Up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge keeps you listening instead of charging. Low on battery? No problem – 10 minutes of charge time gives you an amazing up to 5 hours of playback.

The WH-1000XM4 headphones are made to last all day and then some, whether you’re focused on your work or flying around the globe. Up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge keeps you listening instead of charging. Low on battery? No problem – 10 minutes of charge time gives you an amazing up to 5 hours of playback. Touch control: Change the track, turn the volume up or down, activate your phone’s voice assistant, and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip.

Change the track, turn the volume up or down, activate your phone’s voice assistant, and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip. Clear hands-free calling: Conversation flows freely with easy, hands-free calling. Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap. Thanks to Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines five built-in microphones with advanced audio signal processing, WH-1000XM4 delivers clearer voice quality to the other person on the phone. Precise voice pickup technology implemented in WH-1000XM4 optimally controls the five microphones built into the headphones and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up your voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls.

Conversation flows freely with easy, hands-free calling. Leave your phone where it is, just speak with a double tap. Thanks to Precise Voice Pickup Technology, which combines five built-in microphones with advanced audio signal processing, WH-1000XM4 delivers clearer voice quality to the other person on the phone. Precise voice pickup technology implemented in WH-1000XM4 optimally controls the five microphones built into the headphones and performs advanced audio signal processing to pick up your voice clearly and precisely for hands-free calls. Multipoint connection: For total convenience, the WH-1000XM4 headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, your headphones know which device is ringing and will automatically connect to the right one. You’ll also be able to quickly and smoothly switch your headphones to either of the two devices at the touch of a button.

For total convenience, the WH-1000XM4 headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, when a call comes in, your headphones know which device is ringing and will automatically connect to the right one. You’ll also be able to quickly and smoothly switch your headphones to either of the two devices at the touch of a button. Adaptive Sound Control automatically adjusts to your location and behavior: Adaptive Sound Control is a smart function that can learn to recognize locations you frequently visit, such as your workplace or favorite cafe, and tailor sound for the ideal listening experience. In addition, it automatically detects what you’re up to – for example, walking, waiting, or traveling – then adjusts ambient sound settings to best suit the situation.

Adaptive Sound Control is a smart function that can learn to recognize locations you frequently visit, such as your workplace or favorite cafe, and tailor sound for the ideal listening experience. In addition, it automatically detects what you’re up to – for example, walking, waiting, or traveling – then adjusts ambient sound settings to best suit the situation. Wearing comfort: Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones blend sophisticated styling with exceptional comfort. Super-soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear/pad contact for a stable fit. And with a lighter- weight design, you’ll barely notice you’re wearing them.

You can order it here from Amazon for $199.95.