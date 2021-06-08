Sony announces WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds with industry-leading noise canceling technology

Deals

Deal Alert: Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone and get a 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor for just $100 Samsung US is now offering a great deal on Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone. When you buy the Galaxy Z Fold2 for $1799, you can take advantage of one of the following deals: Get a 32-inch M7 Smart ...

Deal Alert: Unlocked OnePlus 8T(12GB+256GB) is now available at $600 Amazon is offering a decent discount of $149 on the unlocked OnePlus 8T smartphone. The smartphone is now available at a price point of $600, down from its original price point of $749. The ...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra discounted at Amazon Amazon is offering a massive $200 discount the Samsung Galaxy Note2o Ultra flagship smartphone. You can now get the Note20 Ultra at a price point of $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 — a $200...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i5 is $495 cheaper today Amazon is offering a massive discount of $495 on the Surface Pro 6. The Surface Pro 6 with the i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage is now available only at a price point of $703.99, down fr...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is $430 cheaper today Amazon is offering a whopping $400 discount on the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Intel variant(8GB+256GB). The laptop is now available at $899, down from $1,299 — a straight $400 di...

Deal Alert: Get a massive $708 discount on Microsoft Surface Duo Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a massive discount on unlocked Surface Duo...

Deal Alert: Save $140 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling headphone... Amazon US is now offering a massive $140 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless over-the-ear headphones. You can now get the headphones at a price point of $210, down from $350. You can fi...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro now available for just $149 The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is now available for just $149.99 from Amazon, you can find the deal here. The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours...

Deal Alert: Surface Mobile Mouse discounted at Amazon Amazon is now offering a discount of $9 on the Surface Mobile Mouse(Black). The Black variant Surface Mobile Mouse is now available at a price point of $25.99, down from its original price p...