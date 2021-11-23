Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are now down to their lowest price ever at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds are now available at a price point of $128, down from $199.99 — so you’re getting a chance to save $72 on the purchase of earbuds.
With 24bit audio signal processing and a best-in-class signal-to-noise ratio, the Sony WF-1000XM3 delivers great sound quality.
WF-1000XM3 Highlights:
- Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
- 24bit audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
- Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time
- Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission
- Smart Listening by Adaptive Sound Control automatically switches to ambient sound mode based on your activity
- Quick Attention Mode and Wearing Detection make conversations effortless
- Sony | Headphones Connect app for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings
You can buy Sony WF-1000XM3 truly wireless earbuds at a discounted price here from Amazon.
Comments