After plenty of rumours and speculation, Sony has finally unveiled their revamped PlayStation Plus subscription to better compete with Xbox Game Pass.

Using the same name as its predecessor, Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus subscription is scheduled to launch in June and will be available in three different tiers which each offer a progressively more enticing range of benefits.

The first tier, PlayStation Plus Essential, costs £6.99/$9.99 and offers users what they’ve come to know and love from their existing PlayStation Plus subscription, namely online multiplayer gaming, discounts on games, and two games to download each month.

As a new subscription tier to enjoy, PlayStation Plus Extra offers all the benefits of the Essential service, while also providing users with “a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games” to download and play, just like Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. This subscription tier will cost £10.99/$14.99.

Lastly, at the top of Sony’s revamped PlayStation Plus tier tree, there is PlayStation Plus Premium. On top of offering the benefits from the past tiers, this £13.49/$17.99 a month service offers users an additional 340 games to download or play via cloud streaming. These 340 games are a mix of classic original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3, and PSP titles.

As if having all the benefits of a PlayStation Now subscription wasn’t tempting enough, PlayStation Plus Premium members also have access to “time-limited game trials” so they can try out games before they buy them.

According to Sony, the revamped PlayStation Plus will begin rolling out in June to “several markets in Asia” before later expanding to North America, Europe, and then to the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is currently available.