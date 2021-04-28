PlayStation has had its best-ever financial year, Sony reported, thanks to the launch of the PlayStation 5.

Sony’s Game & Network Services Segment (“G&NS Segment”) which includes PlayStation and its online components, saw an overall sales increase of 34% with sales totalling 2656 Billion Yen (£17.5bn).

Sony said in their earnings report that this growth was due to an “Increase in game software sales including add-on content” as well as an “Increase in hardware sales due to PlayStation®5 (PS5™) launch.”

Selling 7.8 Million PlayStation 5 units, it’s no surprise that this has been a successful year for Sony. This number will likely continue to soar with the PlayStation 5 console still highly in demand even half a year after release.

Interestingly, while the PlayStation 5 launch has undoubtedly been a success, it’s an area Sony has lost money due to the “strategic price points for PS5™ hardware that were set lower than the manufacturing costs.”

With Sony also reporting growth in Operating Income due to an “Increase in Network Services sales, mainly from PlayStation®Plus” it’s clear that a loss from PlayStation manufacturing is far from a concern, especially as into FY2021 they are hoping for an “Improvement in hardware profitability.”