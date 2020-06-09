Sony has recommended that wall PS5 event viewers wear a decent pair of headphones this Thursday to experience some “cool audio” during the livestream.

Recommended by the communications director for Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sid Shuman, through a recent blog post, the broadcast has been described as best to watch “while wearing headphones, if you can”.

This is most directed towards viewers who may be watching the upcoming PS5 event through mobile phone or laptop speakers as most devices will be of low quality. (Seriously, a lot of phones still use mono speakers!)

“There’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers,” Shuman wrote.

The upcoming PlayStation livestream will be a pre-recorded video that will be broadcast online at 1080p at 30 frames per second. While it is disappointing to not be able to view the start of next-gen in a full 4K, this decision was made to ease production “during a time when many of our team and developers are working from home.”

This isn’t a new concept. Back in 2013, many of the next-gen game reveals (such as the still-beautiful Killzone Shadow Fall and Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs) were displayed to viewers online at 720p with surprisingly poor bitrates. So, if you think games are blurry or low-res during the PS5 event, they should be even prettier on local hardware.

We’ll be covering the PlayStation 5 reveal livestream on our new gaming podcast: MSPoweruser Gamescast. We already covered the Microsoft next-gen reveal on our first episode right here!