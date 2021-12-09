After announcing that Santa Monica Studio’s hit title, God of War (2018), would be coming to PC in October, Sony has finally unveiled the enhancements and system requirements for the title.

Previously, Sony had stated that new and returning players alike could look forward to this PC release of God of War as they want to “leverage the powerful hardware that the platform offers to create a uniquely breathtaking and high-performance version of the game,” and now we know just how they’re planning to do that.

Primarily, Sony is offering PC players an enhanced suite of graphical options, which features uncapped framerates, 21:9 ultrawide support, and 4K support. Alongside these options, PC players will also receive higher resolution shadows, improved screen space reflections, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, “and much more.”

Sony also announced that God of War (2018)’s PC release will support Nvidia’s DLSS and Reflex technology, as well as plus AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Alongside getting the critically acclaimed adventure featuring the titular god of war, Kratos, and his son, Atreus, PC players will also be able to enjoy an assortment of in-game cosmetics just for purchasing the game. Here’s the brief list of digital content that’s included with the PC release:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

Costing £39.99 on Steam, players can pre-purchase God of War before its release next year on January 14th.