It seems likely that Sony won’t be making an appearance at E3 2020, making it the second year in a row that the PlayStation 5 producer has opted to skip the convention.

An article from VGC reports that VGC’s own sources believe that Sony is skipping E3, with Xbox’s events team reportedly “working under the assumption” that there’ll be no PlayStation presence at E3 at all and, as such, “upping its plans accordingly.”

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter also told VGC that he’s sceptical about Sony’s return, saying the following:

“As far as I know, they don’t plan to attend. I think that’s a huge mistake, as their ‘focus on the consumer’ is not inconsistent with their attendance at the premier industry trade show. I hope they change their minds, but am sceptical.”

The good news is that Sony passing on E3 2020 could potentially result in two big things: a potentially earlier reveal of the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft going all out for a full unveiling of the Xbox Series X.

If VGC is correct and Xbox’s events team are truly planning their E3 presentation based on the lack of Sony, Microsoft could potentially opt to show off the Xbox Series X by pulling out all the stops.

As both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are set to release around the same time, it makes sense that Microsoft would really want to ramp up their marketing prior to launch.

Sony has yet to officially comment on whether it’ll be at E3 or not. The schedule for E3 should start to emerge sometime in the next few months, meaning that it shouldn’t be too long until the company speaks out publicly.

E3 2020 runs from Tuesday the 9th of June, 2020, until Thursday the 11th of June 2020.

In related PlayStation 5 news, a devkit and controller prototype were recently spotted in the wild thanks to a cleaner who decided it was a good idea to share the photos on a public forum.

The prototype controller retains most of the features of the traditional DUALSHOCK, but with a larger touchpad that may or may not now be a miniature touchscreen.