Sony has started to brand certain Bravia televisions as PS5 ready on the run up to release of their next-generation games console.

Reported by VGC, the new marketing slogan can be seen attributed to two televisions: the Sony Bravia ZH8 and XH90/92.

Both televisions are labelled as PS5 ready due to their 4K 120fps support; both displays will see a firmware update that will enable them to display images up to 8K. The details on how this resolution is rendered are not included.

Both PS5 ready TVs will feature from numerous PlayStation features. The included Bravia remote control will allow users to control their PS5, the next-gen DualSense controller can turn on the TV and console at the same time and there will be an ultra-low latency Game Mode.

Sony’s PlayStation 5 console is currently in its production process with supply chain insiders saying that the console is designed to have a shorter 5-year lifespan. The next-gen console is internally estimated to sell 120 million units within that timeline; Sony is increasing production to meet demand this Holiday.