The Sonic the Hedgehog movie came a long way from its original reveal that scared the world‘s populous more than a worldwide pandemic, but thankfully higher ups actually did something about that horror show.

Revealed by film website Variety, there will be a Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel in the future, although a production date has not been set yet.

The upcoming video game movie sequel will be bringing back the creative talents out screenwriters Pat Casey and Josh Miller as well as director Jeff Fowler.

Personal thoughts time: I went to see the Sonic the Hedgehog movie on Valentine’s Day and it was a decent time! While not a filmmaking revolution, it was a pretty solid attempt at bringing the character to the big screen.