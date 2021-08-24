Sega has announced that Sonic Colours: Ultimate’s physical editions have been delayed indefinitely two weeks prior to its release.

“Due to unforeseen logistical issues, all physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate, which include both the standard and keyring edition; will be delayed across all EMEA [Europe, Middle East, and Africa] markets, excluding Australia and New Zealand,” Sega announced on Twitter.

Thankfully Sega went on to confirm that “this does not impact the digital release across all first party platforms,” so the digital editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate shall release as planned on September 7th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games store.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate is an upscaled remaster of 2010’s Sonic Colours, which includes “a new game mode and enhanced gameplay” according to the game’s blurb, making this “the ultimate Sonic Colours experience.”

Sega closed off their announcement by saying that they’re “committed to customer satisfaction and we apologise for this unfortunate delay,” so hopefully they’ll be issuing refunds as they should do, as well as potentially in-game digital rewards to keep fans happy.