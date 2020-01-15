Today is D-day for Microsoft’s new Chromium-based Edge browser, with Microsoft releasing the final non-beta version to Windows and Mac.

So far the release has been mostly issue-free, though the browser does lack some features despite being non-beta, such as the ability to sync tabs across devices.

There is however one annoying issue users are reporting. Some users are finding when they download the browser it is being installed in the wrong language.

We've seen some reports about the browser being installed in a language other than the expected language. Our team is aware and working diligently to resolve. Please keep an eye out here for any updates! — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 15, 2020

Microsoft is aware of the issue and are working to resolve it.

Affected users report that cancelling the installation and downloading the installer appears to fix the problem.

Have any of our readers run into this issue? Let us know below.