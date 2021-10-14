Annapurna Interactive and Heart Machine have announced that their upcoming game Solar Ash has been delayed until the 2nd of December.

“We want Solar Ash to shine, and we need a bit more time to get the last pieces of polish and bug fixes into the game, while still navigating this global pandemic as a highly dedicated team,” Heart Machine announced in a statement on Twitter.

Throughout the past year and a half, we’ve seen a number of games struggling to face the challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s hardly a surprise that another game has been added to the long list of delays.

If you’ve not heard of it before, Solar Ash is a gorgeous 3D platformer, from the makers of 2016’s Hyper Light Drifter, with “mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters,” that you’ll face as you take on the role of a Voidrunner called Rei.

Previously, Solar Ash was due to release on the 26th of October, but now thanks to this slight delay, we won’t be seeing it on PC and PlayStation consoles until the 2nd of December.