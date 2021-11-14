Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows now available for $219 from Microsoft Store

by Pradeep

 

Qualcomm Snapdragon Developer Kit

Back in May, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced Snapdragon Developer Kit, an affordable Windows on ARM-based desktop PC designed for developers. This Snapdragon Developer Kit is now available in the US for $219. Developers can use it for porting their applications to Always On Always Connected PCs (ACPCs), powered by Snapdragon processors.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform, the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 provides an ideal testing platform for Windows on Snapdragon (ARM) apps.

The LIVA QC710 includes several I/O ports, including a MicroSD card slot, USB 2.0, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and USB Type-C ports. You can order the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop for $219 here from Microsoft Store.

Note: This product is meant for developers, not consumers.

via: XDA-Developers

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments