Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows now available for $219 from Microsoft Store

Back in May, Microsoft and Qualcomm announced Snapdragon Developer Kit, an affordable Windows on ARM-based desktop PC designed for developers. This Snapdragon Developer Kit is now available in the US for $219. Developers can use it for porting their applications to Always On Always Connected PCs (ACPCs), powered by Snapdragon processors.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform, the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 provides an ideal testing platform for Windows on Snapdragon (ARM) apps.

The LIVA QC710 includes several I/O ports, including a MicroSD card slot, USB 2.0, HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 1, and USB Type-C ports. You can order the ECS LIVA Mini Box QC710 Desktop for $219 here from Microsoft Store.

Note: This product is meant for developers, not consumers.

via: XDA-Developers