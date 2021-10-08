Snapchat is a pretty popular social network, but it is missing a feature common on other networks – the ability to change your username.

That is about to change, according to reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi.

Once you change your user name you will not be able to change it back, and your old user name can also not be claimed by others.

If you have recently changed your name, your profile will be tagged with additional emojis (two thumbs up at present, but these are likely placeholders).

The feature was uncovered on Android, so will presumably come to all platforms around the same time.