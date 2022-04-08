Though Snapchat faced countless issues because of the third-party apps it introduced in the past, it still manages to strive by continuously giving us relevant tools, games, and apps. One hot offer Snap has just launched is the new ASL Alphabet lens, which serves a significant purpose by educating users on how to use American Sign Language. It is now available to iOS and Android Snapchat users around the world.

“We’re constantly working to expand the ways Snapchatters can express themselves and make connections through our Camera,” the Snap post reads. “We hope that Lenses not only evolve the way we see the world, but help us feel closer to one another. Today, we’re launching an ASL Alphabet Lens in partnership with SignAll. It’s a first of its kind Lens experience that inspires Snapchatters to start learning American Sign Language!”

The new lens is built on the hand-tracking technology of the fingerspelling Lenses that Snap introduced last year to honor the International Week of the Deaf. Just like the earlier lens, the ASL Alphabet lens is the product of Snap’s partnership with SignAll, a group of developers and designers focusing on the creation of tech to aid the deaf community.

According to Snap, the ASL Alphabet Lens project was led by the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing team members in the company called the ‘Deafengers.’ The team designed the lens to help users learn the sign language by showing the correct position of fingers on the screen and using the camera to determine if the symbol is correct. And besides practicing the ASL alphabet, it will also allow users to play games related to signs. The interface of the lens is pretty straightforward, and the users can easily select what activity they want on the ASL Menu: Alphabet (Learning handshapes), Build Words (Practice fingerspelling), and Match Letters (Memorize handshapes).

“For native signers, in a world where linguistic inequity is prevalent, we believe AR can help evolve the way we communicate,” adds Snap. “We look forward to learning more from our community as we strive to continuously improve experiences for everyone on Snapchat.”