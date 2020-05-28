Sludge Life is a brand new game where you play as upcoming tagger GHOST, who’s set on staking their claim amongst the graffiti elite. What’s more, it’s free on the Epic Games Store for an entire year.

You didn’t misread that – this is a genuine 365-day long sale. It’s not set to end until the 28th of May, 2021, so you have a whole 52 weeks to claim Sludge Life for free. I’d normally say “don’t delay!” but in this case, take your time. Just don’t take too long.

If you do somehow manage to miss out on the entire sale period and you’re reading this from the future, then just know that Sludge Life also has an extremely reasonable price tag of just £12.22.

SLUDGE LIFE is a first-person / open-world / vandalism-centric stroll through a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it. Roam a tiny island stuck on a sludge covered planet as an upcoming tagger GHOST set on staking their claim amongst the graffiti elite. Traverse the corporately branded landscape, chat up other taggers, and discover secrets and idiots along the way. Will you become the king of the island and tag every open inch, infiltrate sludge-pumping corporation GLUG to find a way out, or just take it all down in flames with you? FEATURES Experience the thrills of vandalism from the safety of your computer.

Curiosity and free will are your only motivators – roll as you please.

Find and download apps to your laptop and waste your life away playing a game in a game.

Smoke Ciggy Cigs brand cigarettes.

Take photos of exotic fauna and ambivalent NPCs.

Dedicated fart button.

A huge baby, community basketball court, and a cat with two buttholes. (no extra charge)

Three distinct endings and a pretty robust credits.

You can get Sludge Life for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

In related news, this week’s free offering from the Epic Games Store is none other than the very handsome Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. It’ll be free until June 4th at 4pm BST, whereupon it’ll regain its price tag and Epic will unveil the last mega game for free as part of the Epic Games Mega Sale.