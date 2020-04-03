HP’s latest iteration of the Envy 17 laptop is now on sale.

The laptop features the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor and new Nvidia MX330 GPU, while there is an option to add a 1 TB traditional HDD with a 16 GB NVMe Intel Optane memory for even better performance. Also available is a 32GB of Intel Optane memory option, or 1TB PCI SSD.

Gallery

The HP Envy 17 of course has a 17 inch screen with an 86% screen-to-body ratio, speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, Alexa and Cortana integration, WIFI 6 and a fingerprint reader.

The laptop promises 11 hours with mixed usage, 11 hours and 45 minutes with video playback, and 8 hours and 45 minutes with wireless streaming, and supports fast charge for a 0 to 50% charge in 45 minutes.

It should be available at Best Buy starting at $1,250 and later on HP’s own website with more configuration options.

Via DitigalTrends