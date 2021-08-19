In a recent interview with VentureBeat, Sledgehammer Games’ COO Andy Wilson announced that the company is “fully invested” in Call of Duty right now, but they’ve still got plans for the future.

Having created the previous Call of Duty franchise entries Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare and Call of Duty: WWII, Sledgehammer Games is currently working on creating the next game in the franchise titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is to be revealed later today.

While Sledgehammer Games has brought innovation and a new perspective to the sometimes stale franchise which has spanned eighteen years, it appears that they don’t always be hemmed into that Activision owned first-person shooter box.

Speaking to Venturebeat, Sledgehammer Games’ chief operating officer Andy Wilson revealed that “the biggest thing for our team is that we want to constantly have interesting, exciting projects to work on.”

“Obviously, Call of Duty is a huge pillar in the studio. It’s our primary focus, what we’re fully invested in right now,” Wilson continued. “Whether there are other things in the future that we look at as well, we’ll take the time to think about all of those things. Culturally, we do that as well. We take the time to breathe occasionally and think about where we want to go.”

With Sledgehammer Games planning to grow and “invest in our new teams in Melbourne and Toronto,” they should certainly have the resources to explore new avenues and interesting ideas, even if part of their studio does get swallowed up into the Call of Duty machine.

It’s unclear what any of these future projects will be as from the studios’ inception they have only been working on Call of Duty games, but whatever they work on, “the change and the future for Sledgehammer isn’t all just about the games,” Wilson explained. “It’s about the way we make those games as well.”

Sledgehammer Games’ next title, Call of Duty: Vanguard, is going to be revealed later today, August 19th, at 10:30 am PT / 6:30 pm BST as an in-game event within Call of Duty: Warzone.