Call of Duty: Vanguard developer Sledgehammer Games has announced that they’re opening a new UK Studio to make even more Call of Duty.

The new studio, which will be based in Guildford, is going to partner with Sledgehammer Games’ existing teams in Bay Area, Melbourne, and Toronto in order to “support Call of Duty: Vanguard’s Live Seasons,” Sledgehammer Games explained in a blog post.

Despite already being swallowed up into Activision’s Call of Duty machine, the new studio should be a talented bunch as Liz Wyle, general manager of Sledgehammer Games Guilford explained in the blog post.

“Guildford has a long history of video game development, and as a result, there’s a lot of top-tier talent and an existing game dev community there and in the surrounding towns. We’re also an easy reverse commute in from London, which has a huge talent pool.”

For now, the studio will likely be all hands on deck polishing up Call of Duty: Vanguard before its imminent November 5th release, but after that hopefully, they will be set free to work on their own projects.

Recently, Sledgehammer Games’ chief operating officer Andy Wilson revealed that the team wants to “constantly have interesting, exciting projects to work on,” so with any luck this new Guildford studio will help them achieve that.