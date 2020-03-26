The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has forced people to work from home. While this has reduced the need for some businesses, others are thriving and some are even becoming the victim of their own success. Work collaboration or VoIP apps have seen a surge in usage as Microsoft recently reported that Teams saw a 500% increase in usage since the outbreak first began in the US.

Now, Teams competitor Slack has reported a staggering number. Slack saw concurrent users pass 10 million, which then jumped to 12.5 million yesterday. In comparison, last week Microsoft reported that Teams has surpassed 44 million daily users. Unfortunately, Slack is not revealing the daily active users during this period so a direct comparison is not possible.

The company has brought some major changes to the app recently and is competing directly with Microsoft Teams, who is trying to compete with Zoom for the market share. While the entire world is in isolation, we expect to see even more users joining Slack or Microsoft Teams to collaborate with their teams.

Source The Verge