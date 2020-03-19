Slack offering free upgrades to paid plans for certain organizations

Slack yesterday announced the biggest changes to the interface since the service launched. Slack announced a new navigation bar that makes it easier to search and toggle between your recent conversations. Also, on top of the sidebar, mentions, reactions to your messages, files, people and apps are listed for easy access. Paid plan users can now organize their channels, direct messages and apps into customizable sections within their sidebar. You can learn more about the updates here.

Slack right now offers four different plans for its customers. Slack’s free plan allows small teams to try out Slack for an unlimited period of time. In response to coronavirus outbreak, Slack is now offering free upgrades to paid plans for local media organizations & scientific publications covering coronavirus research, response or mitigation. If you interested in taking advantage of this paid plan free upgrade, you can email [email protected] to get set up. Slack also announced that it is lifting the 250 user cap on Standard Plan for all non-profits & non-profit media organizations for three months.