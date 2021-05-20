Popular enterprise group chat app Slack is having issues.  For around 90 minutes now users have bee  reporting issues trying to load the app.

Slack has confirmed the issue on Twitter and their status page, and has offered the following mitigation:

Reloading Slack (Command + R / Ctrl + R) may help Slack to load as expected.

The company is continuing to actively investigate the issue. You can keep an eye on their progress on Slack’s status page here.

