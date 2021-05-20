Popular enterprise group chat app Slack is having issues. For around 90 minutes now users have bee reporting issues trying to load the app.

Users may be unable to load Slack at the moment. We're on the case and will report back as more news becomes available. Thanks for your patience in the meantime. https://t.co/Z2t1YRHjWF — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 20, 2021

Slack has confirmed the issue on Twitter and their status page, and has offered the following mitigation:

Reloading Slack (Command + R / Ctrl + R) may help Slack to load as expected.

The company is continuing to actively investigate the issue. You can keep an eye on their progress on Slack’s status page here.