In March this year, Microsoft replaces the Skype UWP app in the Microsoft Store with an Electron version, which meant a significant loss of features.

One of the features which wen was being able to respond to notifications from the Action Centre directly, so-called Interactive Notifications.

Microsoft recently promised to continue developing the Skype app, even with the growing emphasis on the Teams app, and now it appears the company has delivered, by enabling interactive notifications on the Skype desktop app.

The change was noticed by Florian B who tweeted:

Skype electron in store gets another UWP feature back, quick answer in notifications. #Skypeinsiders @falmnd pic.twitter.com/pLPuKxk5r6 — Florian B (@flobo09) June 10, 2020

The feature was enabled after a server-side update, following an update to the Skype Insider app a few days ago.

The feature should roll out to all users in due course, but to get it early you can join Skype’s Insider program here.