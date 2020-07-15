Skype for iPhone app has received a new update. Taking the app to Version 8.62, the update adds an important new feature, bug fixes, and stability improvements.

With the latest Skype update installed, iPhone users will be able to blur their camera background while attending a Skype video call. The ability to blur the camera background is already available for Skype users on Windows 10, Mac, Linux, and the web. And now that the feature has become available for the iPhone users, we’re also expecting it to be available for the Android users really soon. Apart from the background blur, the update brings bug fixes and stability improvements.

Changelog

You can now blur your camera background on Skype for iPhone

Bug fixes and stability improvements

You can download Microsoft’s Skype app from the below link, or you can go to Apple’s App Store and search for the app.