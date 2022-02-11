Microsoft has rolled out a new update to the Skype app for iOS. Taking the app to version 8.80.1, the update adds support for more languages, one of which includes Turkish, in Translated conversations. It also allows you to remove and disable all existing links to your profile and create a new one. The update also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. You can check out the full official changelog below.

