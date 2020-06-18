Latest Skype for iOS Insider build allows you to change your background during video calls

Microsoft today announced the availability of new Insider build for Skype users on iOS, Android and Windows platforms. This new Insider build comes with new features, read about it below.

First, you can now change your background during video calls on your iPhone and iPad. This feature is available on iPhone 7, iPad 2018, iPod Touch 2019 and iOS 12 or later.

Second, Skype now supports Android Auto. With this support, you can have your messages read out loud and answer them via voice commands while driving.

Third, Skype for Windows 10 version 15 now supports in-line reply to notifications and automatic MSA login.

Along with the above new features, this build also comes with bug fixes,?performance and stability improvements.

You can download the latest Insider build from TestFlight app on iOS and Play Store app on Android.

Source: Microsoft