Skype for Android updated with support for Android Auto and more

by Rahul

 

Skype for Android has received an update. Taking the app to version 8.64.0.83, the update adds support for Android Auto. The update also includes the ability to easily delete multiple contacts, bug fixes and performance improvements. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

  • Easier deletion of multiple contacts
  • Added support for Android Auto
  • Bug fixes and stability improvements

You can download the latest version of the Skype app from the below link, or you can go to the Google Play Store and search for the app.

