Skype for Android is now getting an update, adding new emojis, bug fixes, and performance improvements.

Microsoft recently added the ability to translate Skype calls to and from the Ukrainian language. And now, it’s adding support for new emojis, including ukraineheart, ukrainehandshake. The complete official changelog is given below.

The new Skype update comes with version number 8.83.0.441 and is now available for Android users. If you haven’t got it yet, you should wait for a few more days for it to arrive. Meanwhile, you can download the app on your Android smartphone from the below link, or go to Google Play Store and search for the app.